Met Gala 2024: Live Updates On Fashion's Biggest Night

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth are co-hosts of the evening along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
Senior Culture Editor, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

It is the first Monday in May — so it is, once again, time for the Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour hosts the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition each year. This year, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth are co-hosts for the event at the opening of the exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The theme “will explore notions of rebirth and renewal, using nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion,” according to the Met.

The dress code is “The Garden of Time,” and Vogue reported that “we’ll likely see many a floral and botanical looks grace the famed Met Gala red carpet.”

Vogue is streaming its coverage on YouTube and Vogue.com, so you can follow along here at 6 p.m. ET. E! is also airing live coverage on its network as well at 6 p.m. ET.

HuffPost reporters and editors will be keeping an eye on the red carpet as some of our favorite celebrities wow us with their looks for the night.

Stay tuned here for updates throughout the evening.

Bad Bunny Is The Prince Charming We Didn't Know We Needed

Bad Bunny, who is one of the co-hosts of the night, is wearing a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano. Bad Bunny is definitely known to take risks, so after rocking a more understated look at last year’s event, it’s nice to see he’s certainly not holding back this year.

I’m still trying to wrap my head around the theme for this year, but if we’re thinking of flowers, I like that he brought a bouquet. Apparently, the bouquet fittingly features the Flor de Maga — the national flower of Puerto Rico. I can’t wait to see what people on X think about his hoof-looking shoes.
Erin E. Evans

Chris Hemsworth Names The Most Fashionable 'Chris' In Hollywood — And It's A... Choice?

It is my favorite night on the internet: the first Monday of May — the Met Gala! Now, if you know me, you know I am the last person to critique fashion. (My Adam Sandler wardrobe — big T-shirts and gym shorts — is pretty great, tho.) But I had to laugh at Chris Hemsworth’s answer to the question: Who is the most fashionable Chris in Hollywood?

“What I like about Pine — he’s kind of going for the poor man thing, with the beard and the hair — then he looks pretty sharp on the carpet, too,” Hemsworth told the Hollywood Reporter as he walked up the stairs at the Met Gala. “They’ve all got their place. Evans is pretty sharp, Pratt. Hemsworth does OK!”

This is hilarious to me because – have you seen Chris Pine recently? He pretty much always looks disheveled and with the most random outfit on. Recently, he told Access Hollywood that his wardrobe from his upcoming film “Poolman” with Danny Devito is mostly just his own clothes. I mean, this tracks! His outfits often look like he's just running out of the house really quick to run an errand.

Hemsworth, who looks very sharp tonight in a relaxed look, is the co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, along with Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour.

Here's A Look At The Beautiful Carpet For The Met Gala

