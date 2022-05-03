Shopping
One Of The 2022 Met Gala's Most Popular Trend: Luxe Robes

These wearable takes on one of last night's most fabulous trends capture the gilded glamour of the night without feeling costume-y.

Lizzo, Dakota Johnson and Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Met Gala.
For fashion lovers, the first Monday in May is the most wonderful night of the year, because that means it’s time for the Met Gala. (It’s also a reprieve from the onslaught of the truly depressing and terrifying news that seems to plague our lives these days.) The fashion set hit the red carpet dressed to the gills in couture befitting Anna Wintour’s theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” As a twist, the event changed from black tie to white tie, and a subtheme was added: “Gilded Glamour.”

Invitees were asked to lean into the lush and robust styles of the Gilded Age, and they did not disappoint. Fan favorites like Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Kardashian showed up and stole the show; a stunning Janelle Monae even kept the balaclava trend alive. But we noticed a loungewear theme emerge that serves as the perfect inspiration for transitional style: the luxe robe.

Sumptuous fabrics like velvet, silk, feathers and intricately detailed embroidered robes worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson — who paired hers with a glimmering fringe jumpsuit — and the glorious Lizzo. They stood out on the red carpet amidst a sea of glamorous outfits, adding texture, warmth and subtle sexiness to their looks.

Each of these three women channeled vintage loungewear vibes but in distinctly unique ways. Bieber is giving us sultry black widow, Johnson’s smoking jacket-like robe is Hugh Hefner-esque and Lizzo’s ornate coat-like robe was the perfect juxtaposition to her lingerie look. (Gigi Hadid gets an honorable mention for her truly wild Versace puffer robe-like coat.)

One of the things we love about topping off an ensemble with a robe is that it adds unexpected character and mystery to even the simplest of looks. It is an easy way to add a bit of flirty fun to any aesthetic, as these women have proven, and is a chic alternative to a jacket or coat. Wedding season fashion is calling!

Inspired by this unexpectedly exciting Met Gala trend, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite wearable robes below. Snag one for your next cozy day in or cheeky day out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A short satin robe
Channel the shorty version of Bieber's look with this silk satin robe. It is bedecked with fur trim and comes in a variety of colors so you can get the one that best matches your personal style.
$84.99 at Amazon
2
Etsy
A velvet and faux fur robe
Go big or go home with this retro-inspired, Old Hollywood-style velvet cocoon robe from Etsy shop VelvetZephyr. It's made of thick, soft olive green velvet and features a faux fur trim that only adds to the glamour. It can even be customized to your own height so it will fit like a dream.
$285 at Etsy
3
Amazon
A tulle robe
This lingerie-forward robe is made with layers of fluffy ruffles, with long puffy sleeves and a big train that adds to the glorious spectacle. It's technically a maternity robe, so you may want to size down.
$94.99+ at Amazon
4
Nordstrom
An ostrich feather and satin robe
Get in touch with your glamorous side with this ostrich feather and satin robe by Roma Confidential. It's a floaty, short robe that will bring sexy vibes to any ensemble.
$70 at Nordstrom
5
Amazon
A feather and satin robe
Bring the drama with this robe from Amazon. Silk satin and feathers add to the opulent feel of the robe, and it's a gorgeous way to channel Bieber's look at home or out and about.
$95.90+ at Amazon
6
Etsy
A pink cotton kimono
How stunning is Etsy seller OldMarketShop's gorgeous robe? It's just as cozy for a breezy summer morning as it is for a dinner party or even just cocktails with friends. It is made of cotton floral fabric that gives the impression of being embroidered but is a bit more affordable.
$23.39+ at Etsy (originally $38.99+)
7
Saks Fifth Avenue
A Sleeping With Jacques velvet robe
Top your outfit off with a smoking jacket look with this Sleeping With Jacques bon vivant velvet robe. It's short, cozy and features a shawl collar, chest patch and slouchy pockets. The rust color will go perfectly with any look for spring, summer or even fall.
$151.99 at Saks Fifth Ave (originally $380)
8
Etsy
A bold embroidered kimono
This absolutely gorgeous kimono from Etsy seller Bhatyanihandicraft is hand-stitched, adding to its unique and special quality. The bold colors are perfect for spring and its classic kimono shape adds a touch of elegance to any aesthetic.
$50.39+ at Etsy (originally $55.99+)
9
Etsy
A long velvet robe
This handmade robe from Etsy shop Laberasilk is a lovely spin on Johnson's look. It's luxurious, soft and can be customized to your unique specifications.
$87+ at Etsy (originally $116+)
10
Etsy
A delicately embroidered robe
Etsy seller RobedWithLove's beautiful embroidered sage green robe is a great example of how you can take an ornate look like Lizzo's and translate it into a more subtle, wearable style.
$71.20 at Etsy (originally $89)
11
Quince
Quince mulberry silk robe
This versatile mulberry silk robe from Quince is ultra-versatile. Perfect for lounging at home or to top off a fabulous spring and summer outfit. It's a much lower price point than most silk robes and is washable, making it super convenient as well.
$99.90 at Quince
