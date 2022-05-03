Getty Images Lizzo, Dakota Johnson and Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Met Gala.

For fashion lovers, the first Monday in May is the most wonderful night of the year, because that means it’s time for the Met Gala. (It’s also a reprieve from the onslaught of the truly depressing and terrifying news that seems to plague our lives these days.) The fashion set hit the red carpet dressed to the gills in couture befitting Anna Wintour’s theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” As a twist, the event changed from black tie to white tie, and a subtheme was added: “Gilded Glamour.”

Invitees were asked to lean into the lush and robust styles of the Gilded Age, and they did not disappoint. Fan favorites like Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Kardashian showed up and stole the show; a stunning Janelle Monae even kept the balaclava trend alive. But we noticed a loungewear theme emerge that serves as the perfect inspiration for transitional style: the luxe robe.

Sumptuous fabrics like velvet, silk, feathers and intricately detailed embroidered robes worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson — who paired hers with a glimmering fringe jumpsuit — and the glorious Lizzo. They stood out on the red carpet amidst a sea of glamorous outfits, adding texture, warmth and subtle sexiness to their looks.

Each of these three women channeled vintage loungewear vibes but in distinctly unique ways. Bieber is giving us sultry black widow, Johnson’s smoking jacket-like robe is Hugh Hefner-esque and Lizzo’s ornate coat-like robe was the perfect juxtaposition to her lingerie look. (Gigi Hadid gets an honorable mention for her truly wild Versace puffer robe-like coat.)

One of the things we love about topping off an ensemble with a robe is that it adds unexpected character and mystery to even the simplest of looks. It is an easy way to add a bit of flirty fun to any aesthetic, as these women have proven, and is a chic alternative to a jacket or coat. Wedding season fashion is calling!

Inspired by this unexpectedly exciting Met Gala trend, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite wearable robes below. Snag one for your next cozy day in or cheeky day out.

