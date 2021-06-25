A flying chunk of metal came perilously close to striking a local TV news crew in New York’s Upper East Side early Thursday.

Dramatic video shows FOX 5 NY reporter Reagen Medgie and camera operator Paul Barnathan dodging the airborne debris as they prepared to go live for the “Good Day New York” show.

The duo evaded the projectile following a warning from fellow Fox camera operator Tim Daughtry.

“If I didn’t listen to Tim and I didn’t get out of the way, this would be a much different story,” Medgie said later, reflecting on the near-miss.

The metal flew off a passing truck that appeared to strike something on the street. It left a half-inch hole in the sidewalk.

The entire incident lasted less than a second.

Watch the video here: