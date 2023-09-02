'Master Of Puppies': Metallica Joined By Sneaky 'Four-Legged Fan' At Concert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Metallica is giving props to one paw-some concertgoer after a dog snuck into one of their concerts at SoFi Stadium last weekend.

The heavy metal band, in a Facebook post on Thursday, shared that “a four-legged fan” joined the crowd at an Inglewood, California show.

Advertisement

“Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself,” the band wrote.

The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, a local animal charity, initially reported that the “very friendly and sweet” dog was brought to a local animal shelter after sitting in a seat “for hours” at the concert.

Metallica noted that Storm was later “safely reunited with her actual family the next day.”

The husky’s owner, Arizbeth Hurtado, told PetHelpful that she has no idea how her pup got into the concert.

The band quipped on Thursday that the pup was digging her favorite songs “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes” – titles that parody a number of the band’s tracks from over the years.

Advertisement

“And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…,” Metallica added.

Storm joined nearly 78,000 fans in attendance at one of the band’s pair of sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium.

The tour stop was enough for Metallica to break the venue’s single-show attendance record, the stadium announced earlier this week.

Metallica is set to continue the M72 World Tour with their second show in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.