Eddie Munson Of 'Stranger Things' Finally Gets Some Justice In Ultimate Tribute

Eddie Munson, the fan-favorite “Stranger Things” character played by Joseph Quinn, was just given the ultimate tribute from Metallica.

Warning: Spoilers ahead:

Munson, the metalhead character introduced in season four, may not have gotten justice on the show, given that he’s falsely considered a murderer by the community he died trying to save.

But the band behind ”...And Justice for All” stepped in with some high honors.

In a post on social media, Metallica ― wearing Eddie’s signature Hellfire Club T-shirts ― played along with the instantly iconic “Master Of Puppets” scene from the season finale.

“Eddie... this is for you!” the band wrote ― a reference to Eddie’s line at the start of the song:

Currently losing my mind over @Metallica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets!

The Twitter feed for the writers of “Stranger Things” also shared a clip of Quinn rehearsing for the big moment:

practice makes perfect

Just as earlier episodes this season propelled Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” back to the top of the charts, “Master Of Puppets” has also enjoyed a surge in popularity, and is currently in Spotify’s Top 10.

Metallica also posted a clip of “Master Of Puppets” from Prague last month on YouTube.