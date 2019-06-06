Metallica Performs The Face-Melting National Anthem The NBA Finals Needed

Well, at least one Bay Area team came to play.
Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett shredded “The Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.
The home team Golden State Warriors did not fare as well, losing to the Toronto Raptors, 123-109. Golden State trails 2 games to 1 in the best-of-7 series.
The club couldn’t blame the heavy metal giants, who got the evening off to a face-melting, patriotic start.
Fans loved it, too.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.