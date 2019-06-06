ENTERTAINMENT

Metallica Performs The Face-Melting National Anthem The NBA Finals Needed

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett rocked before the home team Warriors rolled over.

Well, at least one Bay Area team came to play.

Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett shredded “The Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.

The home team Golden State Warriors did not fare as well, losing to the Toronto Raptors, 123-109. Golden State trails 2 games to 1 in the best-of-7 series.

The club couldn’t blame the heavy metal giants, who got the evening off to a face-melting, patriotic start.

Fans loved it, too.  

 

