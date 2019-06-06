Metallica Performs The Face-Melting National Anthem The NBA Finals Needed

Well, at least one Bay Area team came to play.

Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett shredded “The Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.

The home team Golden State Warriors did not fare as well, losing to the Toronto Raptors, 123-109. Golden State trails 2 games to 1 in the best-of-7 series.

The club couldn’t blame the heavy metal giants, who got the evening off to a face-melting, patriotic start.

Fans loved it, too.

Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett doing America proud with the Star Spangled Banner before tonight's Raptors vs Warriors game. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jjVZYFqLOr — ̷R̷o̷g̷e̷r̷ (@_R0GER__) June 6, 2019

Metallica playing the anthem before Warriors v Raptors game today is bad ass 😝🤘🏽 #NBAFinals @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/tt1Hr1m1lJ — Suz (@JustHereForTh11) June 6, 2019

The U.S. anthem should always be done by guitar, preferably by Metallica — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) June 6, 2019