Texas Meteorologist's Warning Of Blackouts Quickly Gets All Too Real

A Texas meteorologist continued discussing scorching temperatures even after a power outage left him in the dark during a forecast on Wednesday.

Travis Herzog, a meteorologist for KTRK-TV in Houston, was talking about the chance of blackouts in Texas due to a heat wave when, well, a blackout happened in the studio.

Watch a clip of the moment below:

That moment you're on live TV talking about the hot weather in Texas that could lead to rolling blackouts...and then the power goes out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/R2lkgxyKHi — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 13, 2022

The lights went dark a second time during another broadcast by the station, KTRK-TV reported.

I kid you not…it just happened AGAIN during my 5PM broadcast.



Maybe it's just my electrifying personality, maybe not. But this time I was fully expecting Ashton Kutcher to come around the corner and say, “You’ve been PUNKED!”



A quick explanation… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/GC0GzAqK0B — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 13, 2022

One of the station’s engineers told Herzog that the studio lights initially went out because they weren’t on a “dedicated backup power source.”

For the past week, Texans have been dealing with temperatures around or over 100 degrees in Houston, Waco and Austin, ABC News reported.

The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) told ABC News it didn’t plan or implement any blackouts on Wednesday. However, ERCOT had asked people in the state to voluntarily conserve electricity that day to avoid straining the system.

