Texas Meteorologist's Warning Of Blackouts Quickly Gets All Too Real

A Texas meteorologist continued discussing scorching temperatures even after a power outage left him in the dark during a forecast on Wednesday.
Travis Herzog, a meteorologist for KTRK-TV in Houston, was talking about the chance of blackouts in Texas due to a heat wave when, well, a blackout happened in the studio.
Watch a clip of the moment below:
The lights went dark a second time during another broadcast by the station, KTRK-TV reported.
One of the station’s engineers told Herzog that the studio lights initially went out because they weren’t on a “dedicated backup power source.”
For the past week, Texans have been dealing with temperatures around or over 100 degrees in Houston, Waco and Austin, ABC News reported.
The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) told ABC News it didn’t plan or implement any blackouts on Wednesday. However, ERCOT had asked people in the state to voluntarily conserve electricity that day to avoid straining the system.
The news station transitioned to generator power before returning to the grid two hours later.