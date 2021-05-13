WEIRD NEWS

Meteorologist's Tech Issue Turns Into The Trippiest Weather Forecast Ever

Cloudy with a chance of flashbacks.

A TV weather report took a sudden turn for the weird when a technical glitch gave meteorologist Jennifer McDermed her own small army of virtual clones.

And as the viral footage shows, the forecaster for Fox 9 in Minneapolis couldn’t help but have a little fun with it. Maybe a little too much fun: 

“Whatever button you pushed, don’t do it again,” FOX 9 anchor Randy Meier suggested afterward.

