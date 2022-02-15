Meteorologist Surprised With 'Incredible' Proposal During Northern Lights Segment

A meteorologist’s dream proposal happened in an unexpected place on Valentine’s Day when her boyfriend got down on one knee while she was shooting a Northern Lights segment at work.

CBS San Francisco Bay Area meteorologist Mary Lee was filming a segment on the aurora borealis when her longtime boyfriend Ajit Ninan and his two daughters arrived with red roses in hand.

“Aw, so sweet,” she told them, seemingly unaware of what was to come.

Then, as Ninan dropped to one knee, her hand flew to her mouth and she burst into tears.

Aw thank you so much, sweet friend!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/mUFlTM0u8r — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) February 15, 2022

“The girls adore you and I love you. And I want you to be a part of our life,” he said. “I want you to be my forever girl. Will you marry me?”

In a tearful interview afterwards, Lee said it was so unexpected.

“That was my dream to see the Northern Lights and to be proposed to in that way so I loved that they did that,” she said. “It was incredible.”