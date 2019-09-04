Mets Fans Go To That Dark Place In Darkest Hour After Epic Loss

The New York Mets, holding a 10-4 lead over the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, had a reported 99.7% chance of winning.
But in the world of the Mets, percentages often don’t matter. The team surrendered 7 runs to lose 11-10 and fall five games out of the second wild card spot in the National League.
Mets fans are a resilient bunch, but this one stung. Check out the lowlights (or highlights, depending on your point of view) and the fans’ reactions on Twitter below:
