‘I’ll Knock You The F**k Out, Bro!’ Mets Pitcher, Manager Flip Out On Reporter

New York Mets officials are in damage control mode after team manager Mickey Callaway cursed out a reporter, who was then threatened by pitcher Jason Vargas on Sunday.

The reporter’s offense?

“Mickey came out of his office, dressed, and I thought he was leaving for the day, so I said, ’See you tomorrow, Mickey,’” Tim Healey, beat reporter for Newsday, told his newspaper.

Callaway responded by cursing him out, telling him not to be a “smartass” and calling him a “motherf**ker” according to the New York Daily News.

“I tried to tell him, I didn’t mean anything by it,” Healey told his newspaper. “I was just saying, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.’”

But Callaway wasn’t having it after a tough 5-3 loss to the Cubs in Chicago.

“Shut the f**k up, get out of my face. Get out of here,” the Daily News quoted Callaway as saying.

Moments later, Vargas stepped in.

“I’ll knock you the f**k out, bro,” he threatened, according to The Athletic. The website said he took two steps toward the reporter before being restrained by his teammates.

Multiple reporters present during the incident confirmed the account.

Healey said team owner Jeff Wilpon called to apologize. The team also told local media that it would have “further discussions” with those involved.

“We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee,” the team said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Vargas could face disciplinary action by the league including a fine and/or suspension as detailed in the collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball clubs and the players’ union.

Callaway’s job has already been questioned due to the team’s performance.

The Mets have had a mix of injuries and poor play, leaving them with a 37-41 record and nine games out of first place in their division after Sunday’s loss.

FiveThirtyEight currently projects that the team has a 17 percent chance of making the playoffs.