Mets Owner Steve Cohen Asks Fans To 'Suit Up' As Injuries Mount

The team faithful came out swinging with some funny responses on Twitter.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen watched his team lose another player, Johneshwy Fargas, to injury on Monday, so he did a little crowd-sourcing.

“Anybody want to suit up?” he cracked on Twitter.

The Mets’ situation is no joke, however. Fargas sprained his shoulder running into the outfield wall, becoming the team’s fourth center fielder to get hurt in May alone, Reuters reported. The Mets, who lost to the Rockies, 3-2, have more than 12 players on the injured list.

No wonder Cohen was looking for fill-ins.

Fans hilariously answered the call — or offered winning excuses.

