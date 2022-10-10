Mets Demand Ump Fondle Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove's Ear Because... Um...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Umpire Alfonso Marquez checks the ear of Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier via Getty Images

In a matter of 10 days, the New York Mets lost their division lead to the Atlanta Braves and their wild card playoff series against the San Diego Padres.

But on Sunday night, they might’ve lost a little dignity, too.

Trailing the Padres 4-0 in the final game of the best-of-three series, the Mets apparently griped that San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove was shutting them down with the help of a foreign substance to doctor the baseball.

So Mets manager Buck Showalter had the umps check him out ― including his ears, which were glistening with what the team and its fans seemed to think was more than just sweat.

The umps stopped the game and gathered around the mound. One ump checked out Musgrove’s hat, glove... and ears.

You can see Musgrove gamely playing along and his various teammates’ reactions ― including one who shakes his head in disbelief:

Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove for foreign substances after it appeared Musgrove's ears were shiny. pic.twitter.com/U6alihJnfD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2022

The umps found nothing and play continued.

After the game, Showalter was unapologetic, saying the team is “privy” to more information, that he “loves” Musgrove as a pitcher and that he feels “kind of bad about it,” according to the LA Times.

“I’m charged with doing what’s best for the New York Mets,” he said. “If it makes me look however it makes me look or whatever, I’m going to do it every time and live with the consequences.”

One of the more immediate consequences was this reaction from Musgrove after he got out of the inning:

Joe Musgrove with a little gesture to the Mets dugout! pic.twitter.com/9VBGYq8FwE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 10, 2022

“I mean, I get it dude,” Musgrove said after the game. “They’re on their last leg, they’re desperate. They’re doing everything they can to get me out of the game at that point. It is what it is.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Musgrove was part of a cheating club: He was on the infamous 2017 Astros, which used an elaborate ― and illegal ― sign-stealing scheme as they ultimately won a World Series that even Musgrove himself isn’t proud of.

“I still don’t feel great about wearing that ring around or telling people that I was a World Series champion on that team,” he admitted to the Associated Press last week. “I want one that feels earned and that was a true championship. So that’s the goal.”

He ultimately threw seven innings, giving up just one hit and a walk while recording five strikeouts as the Padres won 6-0 to advance to the next round.

But on Twitter, all the talk was about Musgrove’s ear-check:

The umpires were rubbing Joe Musgrove's ears on national television. No notes. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 10, 2022

i hope the umpires find a giant novelty quarter pic.twitter.com/yJjsTCip1j — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) October 10, 2022

Just became the biggest Joe Musgrove fan after that whinny ass performance from the Mets dugout… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) October 10, 2022

At least if this is the end, the Mets are going down with their dignity intact.



Just kidding, they’re trying to injure other players and accusing the opposing pitcher of cheating. — Aaron (@roneman90) October 10, 2022

Joe Musgrove owns you, Mets. pic.twitter.com/h2NR0BHQud — R. Cornelius Friar III (@RadioFriar) October 10, 2022

Umps came out to check Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove behind his ears for a foreign substance.



Stupidly, anal beads never occurred to them. — Norman Chad (@NormanChad) October 10, 2022

All pitchers from here on out. ... pic.twitter.com/gRiNsQkAMq — Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) October 10, 2022

