World NewsMexico

39 Dead In Fire At Mexico Migrant Facility Near U.S.: Official

An official with the National Immigration Institute said 29 people were injured after a fire broke out in an immigration detention facility in Ciudad Juarez.
María Verza
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 28, 2023.
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 28, 2023.
via Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said Tuesday.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

Image taken from a video showing bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 28, 2023.
Image taken from a video showing bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 28, 2023.
via Associated Press

Thirty-nine people died and 29 were injured in the fire, which broke out late Monday, according to an official with the National Immigration Institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

