A private plane from Las Vegas carrying 13 people was found wrecked in northern Mexico on Monday after going missing on Sunday.

Mexico’s Coahuila state government released a statement saying that there was an aerial sighting of the jet in the mountains, but that no survivors were found.

The plane departed from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and was bound for Monterrey, Mexico. Once the plane reached 37,000 feet, it began elevating and dropping, CNN reported. Coahuila Gov. Miguel Riquelme said contact from the aircraft ceased as it was flying above Monclova, roughly 111 miles northwest of its destination.

The passengers ranged in age from 19 to 57 years old, Reuters reported, citing Mexican media. There were 10 passengers and three crew members on board, according to Mexican officials cited by CNN.

Bombardier Inc., a Canada-based transportation company, confirmed to the outlet that the aircraft is a Challenger 601.