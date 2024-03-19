Bruno Mars isn’t in the red with MGM, that is, according to the hospitality and casino giant.
In a statement given to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday, MGM Resorts shut down rumors the “24K Magic” singer had racked up a $50 million gambling debt, and that he was paying his balance via multiple business deals with MGM and its Las Vegas properties.
The company said claims that it has Mars on the hook for millions were “completely false,” writing, “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers.”
Celebrating his residency at the Park MGM and partnership on the Bellagio’s new Pinky Ring cocktail lounge, MGM’s statement read, “Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.”
“Any speculation otherwise is completely false,” it went on. “He has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”
NewsNation was the first to report the claims, citing an insider who said MGM “basically own” Mars.
“He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt,” the source claimed, adding the singer takes home around $1.5 million a show, after taxes.
Mars has mentioned his fondness for the card table more than once over the years.
In a 2013 interview with GQ, he talked about nervously losing $100 on his first bet when he was just 19.
“You gotta lose,” he told the magazine. “You just have to lose to win, to understand.”