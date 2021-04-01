Mia Farrow Emotionally Slams 'Vicious Untruths' About The Deaths Of Her Children

“My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment,” she wrote. Tam died in 2000.

Farrow described Lark, who died in 2008 from complications of HIV/AIDS, as an “extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children.”

“Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms,” Farrow wrote.

Lastly, she said her “courageous” son Thaddeus, who was 29 when he died in 2016, died by suicide when a relationship ended “abruptly.”

Later in the statement, Farrow said the loss three of her fourteen children has been an “unspeakable” tragedy and that “any other speculation about their deaths” is a dishonor to their lives.

“Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love,” she concluded.

While it’s unclear what “vicious untruths” Farrow was referring to, there has been debate even within Farrow’s own family about the details surrounding Tam’s death.

Farrow’s adopted son Moses Farrow disputed that Tam’s death was an accident in a 2018 blog post, writing that Tam took her own life by overdosing.

Notably, Moses and his mother’s relationship became a topic of public discussion with the release of the HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow” in February. The two are currently estranged, and Moses declined to be interviewed for the series.