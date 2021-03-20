Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency Over Out-Of-Control Spring Breakers

Miami Beach declared a state of emergency Saturday amid fears of a dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases as throngs of maskless, hard-partying spring break crowds take over the streets.

Mayor Dan Gelber announced an 8 p.m. curfew for the downtown “entertainment district” and restrictions on shore-bound traffic for 72 hours as city officials weigh what to do next at an emergency City Council meeting on Sunday.

“At night, there is no question that it becomes a place that feels ... out of control,” Gelber said at an afternoon press conference. “You see things that you realize shouldn’t happen, and no community should have to endure.”

City of Miami Beach Announces 8 p.m. Curfew in High Impact Zone Starting Tonight — Officials Also Impose Additional Spring Break Emergency Measures pic.twitter.com/3lmt3FsbJw — #MaskUpMiamiBeach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 20, 2021

Earlier this week Gelber issued a message to spring breakers that they weren’t worth the revenue they bring to local businesses. “You cannot pay our community to endure the kind of inappropriate and improper conduct that we’ve been seeing,” he said.

“We are quite simply overwhelmed,” said City Manager Raul Aquila, who compared the downtown Miami Beach crowds to a “rock concert; you couldn’t see pavement and you couldn’t see grass.”

Police have made hundreds of arrests and have used pepper balls to break up a huge brawl Friday night at a local restaurant. The popular Clevelander South Beach hotel also announced Friday that it was shutting down its bar and restaurant at least until Wednesday because of the crush of the crowds.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images People gather along Ocean Drive on March 18 in Miami Beach, Florida. City officials are concerned with large spring break crowds as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“One reason for our prominence and long-standing reputation has been our focus on the safety and well-being of our staff and patrons,” the hotel said in a statement. “Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area.”

The state has already wracked up 2 million cases of COVID-19, and more than 33,000 deaths. Florida has long been lax on health restrictions that could stem the spread of COVID-19. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of the last to impose business restrictions after the pandemic was declared, and among the first to lift them.

He joined in the spring revelry last Wednesday at a packed Jacksonville bar to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. In several photos circulating online, no one was seen in masks or socially distancing, clearly including DeSantis. Culhane’s Irish Pub touted the governor’s visit with Instagram photos that have since been taken down.

Pub co-owner Mary Jane Culhane told a local newspaper on St. Patrick’s Day: “It’s a big day for the Irish. There’s no need to stay at home today as long as you wear your mask, clean your hands. We can do this safely.” She added: “We’re very, very vigilant about keeping six feet apart from strangers.”

Stopped by @culhanes Irish Pub in Jacksonville to celebrate #StPatricksDay and visit with my friends the Culhane sisters — Lynda, Michelle, Mary Jane and Aine. Be sure to check out one of their two locations. Great food and great Irish cheer! https://t.co/PVJsPGo5AC pic.twitter.com/Sbqoyd3hvY — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 17, 2021

