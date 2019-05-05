Officer Charged After Using Headlock On Woman Who Called Police

A South Florida police officer has been charged with official misconduct and battery nearly two months after he was filmed putting a woman in a headlock after she called police about being assaulted with a firearm.

Miami-Dade police officer Alejandro Giraldo was arrested last week on the two counts following a criminal investigation, the state attorney’s office said Friday.

“We believe that there is sufficient evidence to charge a violation of Florida’s criminal statutes,” the office said in a statement.

The misconduct charge is a third-degree felony while the battery is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Dyma Loving, 26, was filmed being forcefully arrested on March 5 after she and her friend Adrianna Green, 22, called 911 to report Green’s neighbor for allegedly threatening them with a gun.

Loving, speaking to HuffPost shortly after the incident, said that Giraldo arrived at the scene as backup and began arguing with her and Green.

Video shows an officer placing 26-year-old Dyma Loving in a headlock and forcing her to the ground after accusing her of disorderly conduct.

Video shows the officer telling Loving that she “needs to be corrected,” apparently for how she was dealing with the officers. It then shows her being forcefully taken down onto the sidewalk, handcuffed and arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

"Newly released video by the police department shows that Dyma Loving, 26, never threatened the officer, spoke clearly and became agitated only after repeated questioning and threats from Officer Alejandro Giraldo." https://t.co/CUc7MBOwg6 (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/8IIPn8Iq0v — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 14, 2019

“Why should my friend be arrested for telling the cops what was going on,” Green told HuffPost in a phone interview in March. “We were just telling them the situation and it was her adrenalin going.”