Officer Charged After Using Headlock On Woman Who Called Police

A South Florida police officer has been charged with official misconduct and battery nearly two months after he was filmed putting a woman in a headlock after she called police about being assaulted with a firearm.
Miami-Dade police officer Alejandro Giraldo was arrested last week on the two counts following a criminal investigation, the state attorney’s office said Friday.
“We believe that there is sufficient evidence to charge a violation of Florida’s criminal statutes,” the office said in a statement.
The misconduct charge is a third-degree felony while the battery is a second-degree misdemeanor.
Dyma Loving, 26, was filmed being forcefully arrested on March 5 after she and her friend Adrianna Green, 22, called 911 to report Green’s neighbor for allegedly threatening them with a gun.
Loving, speaking to HuffPost shortly after the incident, said that Giraldo arrived at the scene as backup and began arguing with her and Green.
Video shows the officer telling Loving that she “needs to be corrected,” apparently for how she was dealing with the officers. It then shows her being forcefully taken down onto the sidewalk, handcuffed and arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
“Why should my friend be arrested for telling the cops what was going on,” Green told HuffPost in a phone interview in March. “We were just telling them the situation and it was her adrenalin going.”
Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan Perez, in a statement posted on Twitter shortly after the incident, called the video of Loving’s arrest “deeply troubling and in no way reflective of our core values of integrity, respect, service and fairness.”