Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to suspend all flights from international and domestic “COVID-19 hotspots” to Miami International Airport to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have personally witnessed its speed, its spread, and its lethality among my residents in Miami, and now in the state of Florida,” Suarez wrote in an open letter to the president that he shared on Twitter.

Suarez himself tested positive for the coronavirus last month and only reunited with his family this week. His request came the day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued a statewide 30-day stay-at-home order.

Suarez, a Republican, called on the Trump White House to instead “now prioritize the movement of medical supplies, food, and protective personal equipment to contain COVID-19,” the disease caused by the virus.

He also asked Trump to direct the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Transportation and Defense “to carry out this request as soon possible.”

Check out the full letter here:

Today I asked President Trump @realdonaldtrump to immediately suspend flights from international and domestic COVID-19 hotspots to Miami International Airport. We need to stop the spread of the virus to keep Miami residents safe. pic.twitter.com/XdNoHqfrSt — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 3, 2020