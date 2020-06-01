Michael Angelis, who narrated the children’s series “Thomas the Tank Engine” for decades, has died at his home, the BBC reported Sunday. His age was not immediately clear; various outlets listed his age as either 68 or 76.

Angelis took over the part from ex-Beatle Ringo Starr on the UK version of “Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends” in 1991 and would narrate 13 series of the iconic TV show until 2012, Deadline reported. (The title would eventually be shortened to “Thomas & Friends.”)

He also narrated a handful of episodes of the U.S. show, which appeared on PBS, and performed voice duty on the Thomas movies “Hero of the Rails,” “Misty Island Rescue” and “Days of the Diesels.”

U.S. audiences also got to know Angelis’ voice on other “Thomas” DVD projects and compilations.

In the UK, Angelis was also known as a costar in the gritty 1980s mini-series “Boys from the Blackstuff.” He appeared as Robert Rocksavage in the 2012 miniseries “Good Cop.”

The Liverpool native is survived by his second wife, Jennifer Khalastchi, who was with him at home when he died on Saturday, his agent told the BBC. The location of his home was not immediately reported. Angelis was previously married to actress Helen Worth.

Fans on both sides of the Atlantic mourned his passing and posted their favorite moments of the show.

Being a US kid, my first exposure to Michael Angelis came from the New Friends for Thomas DVD - it's easily one of my most nostalgic Thomas releases, almost entirely due to Angelis' enchanting narration.



Here's to you, Mr. Angelis. Rest in peace.

RIP Michael Angelis, from 1991-2012 he was the voice of Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends. Personally I felt he was the best narrator for the series and listening to his voice on countless video tapes was a huge part of my childhood.

He was really useful indeed!

Isaac Whittaker-Dakin (@IWhittakerDakin) May 31, 2020

Remember when Gordon called Percy a 'pesent' in Thomas Percy and the Squeak? RIP Michael Angelis...#BestOfAngelis

Today we acknowledge a really terrible loss for the fandom. Michael Angelis was exceptionally loved by all who grew up with Thomas. He may not have been a favorite but this man has earned my utter most respect throughout the years. Let us comeback together and celebrate

I didn't grow up with Michael Angelis, but I was gutted to hear of his passing yesterday. There is no debate that he WAS the voice of Thomas for generations. Here's some of my fav moments.

Rest easy Michael, you were one of the greats. #RIPMichaelAngelis #BestofAngelis



The Unlucky Tug (@TheUnluckyTug) June 1, 2020