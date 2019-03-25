Jokes About Michael Avenatti Abound After Extortion And Fraud Charges

On the heels of former Stormy Daniels attorney and President Donald Trump foe Michael Avenatti being charged by federal prosecutors with embezzlement and attempted extortion of millions of dollars from Nike, Twitter users exploded with jokes.

Avenatti is being charged in California, Mississippi and New York. In California he is accused of embezzling a client’s money to pay his expenses and debts, as well as defrauding a bank by using fake tax returns. He faces two felony counts of wire fraud and bank fraud, according to federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.