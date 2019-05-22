Michael Avenatti Indicted In New York Over Nike Extortion Scheme

Michael Avenatti, the attorney best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, was indicted Wednesday in New York on four counts related to a scheme in which he allegedly tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti was charged with conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and extortion, according to the Southern District of New York.

He was also charged with wire fraud and identity theft related to book payments for Daniels, who was his client at the time.

The sweeping charges stem from claims that Avenatti, 48, attempted to leverage damaging information about Nike into a multimillion-dollar windfall for himself, saying the company could get off the hook for up to $25 million. Avenatti threatened to go public with his allegations, baiting Nike on Twitter and telling its lawyers that his revelations could shave billions off the company’s value.

“If [Nike] wants to have one confidential settlement and we’re done, they can buy that for 22-and-a-half million dollars and we’re done. … Full confidentiality, we ride off into the sunset,” Avenatti said, according to the complaint.

Avenatti said Tuesday on his private Twitter account that he expected the indictment to come down this week, but that he would fight the claims.

“I intend on fighting these bogus/legally baseless allegations, and will plead not guilty to ALL CHARGES,” the attorney wrote. “I look forward to the trial where I can begin to clear my name.”

Federal law enforcement officials arrested Avenatti in March over two separate cases stemming from charges in California in New York. He was indicted on 36 counts in California last month, including multiple charges of wire fraud, tax fraud, bank fraud and bankruptcy fraud. He pleaded not guilty to those crimes, and his trial is set to begin on June 25.

The attorney became a household name representing Daniels in various cases against President Donald Trump, at times teasing political bids of his own.