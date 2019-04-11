Federal Grand Jury Indicts Michael Avenatti On 36 Counts

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles confirmed the charges to HuffPost, which are expected to be announced at a press conference Thursday morning.

Avenatti announced ahead of the hearing he intends to plead not guilty, adding on Twitter, “I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me.”

The charges add substantially to the handful of crimes Avenatti was accused of in late March, when federal law enforcement officers arrested the lawyer and accused him of embezzling a client’s money in order to pay his own expenses and debts, defrauding a bank in Mississippi to obtain $4.1 million worth of loans, and attempting to extort Nike for $20 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Thursday’s indictment accuses Avenatti of embezzling money from five clients, including a mentally ill paraplegic man on disability who settled a case for $4 million.

Avenatti allegedly attempted to disguise his financial misdeeds via shell companies and numerous bank accounts. In 2017, at the same time he owed millions in back taxes, Avenatti put $2.5 million he’d embezzled toward the purchase of a private jet, according to the indictment.

The lawyer faces a maximum sentence of 335 years in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.