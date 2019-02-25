Michael Avenatti Says He Has 2nd Tape Of R. Kelly Sexually Assaulting A Minor

CNN, which viewed that video, said it appears to show Kelly engaged in multiple sex acts with a girl who repeatedly refers to what she calls her “14-year-old” body parts.

CNN’s description of the video suggests the girl appeared to be actively participating in the sexual acts. Nevertheless, the incident may amount to sexual assault or statutory rape if the girl was 14 at the time. The age of legal consent in Illinois is 17.

Avenatti did not immediately give details about the second tape. It’s unclear whether the video features the same girl or any of the women Chicago authorities have accused Kelly of assaulting.

Neither Avenatti nor Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Kelly, who has been accused of sexually abusing minors for decades, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He was indicted in 2002 on 13 counts of child pornography, but was acquitted in 2008.

Sexual abuse allegations against Kelly have been revived with the 2017 publication of an explosive BuzzFeed report that alleged Kelly operated an abusive sex cult. In January, Lifetime debuted the six-part docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which several women were interviewed and said the musician abused them.

The Cook County Attorney’s Office on Friday announced Kelly had been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims it identified as H.W., R.L., L.C. and J.P. All but the first individual were under 17 during the alleged incidents, which occurred between 1998 and 2010.

Kelly surrendered Friday evening. A judge on Saturday set his bond at $1 million, ordered him to surrender his passport and prohibited him to have contact with anyone under 18.

The “Ignition” singer remained in custody, unable to post the $100,000 to make bail because he “really doesn’t have any money at this point” due to “mismanagement” of his finances, Greenberg told reporters Saturday.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday. His next court date is scheduled for March 22.