Michael Avenatti Does A Trump Impression ‘Slamming’ Pete Davidson's Take On Him

Lawyer Michael Avenatti seems to have tried a Donald Trump impression to acknowledge Pete Davidson’s Michael Avenatti impression.

The attorney, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in lawsuits involving the president and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, tweeted on Sunday to acknowledge Davidson’s “Saturday Night Live” characterization of him. He wrote the tweet in what appeared to be an impression of Trump’s trademark Twitter style.

"Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!" the outspoken Trump critic wrote.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how does that total loser Pete Davidson save his dieing mediocre career by playing me and get away with these total Democratic hit jobs without retribution? This is the real quid pro quo. Investigate!!! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 17, 2019

"Question is, how does that total loser Pete Davidson save his dieing mediocre career by playing me and get away with these total Democratic hit jobs without retribution? This is the real quid pro quo. Investigate!!!" he wrote.

Davidson’s Avenatti appeared in the “SNL” parody of the House impeachment investigation ― “Days of Our Impeachment” ― which also featured Jon Hamm as Ukraine’s acting ambassador Bill Taylor, Cecily Strong as Taylor’s predecessor Marie Yovanovich, Kate McKinnon as Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Beck Bennett as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Alex Moffat as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Mikey Day as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and more.

Davidson’s Avenatti interrupted a fake Gordon Sondland’s testimony (in which he revealed his “amnesia” was his explanation for forgetting the quid pro quo during his first testimony), to announce: “I’ve got a bombshell that will change everything! The president had an affair!”

“Yeah, no, we know,” Strong’s Yovanovich replied.

“That storyline was from, like, last season,” Hamm added as Taylor.

“Then maybe this will interest you. The affair ... was with a PORN STAR!” fake Avenatti declared.

When this revelation was also met with apathy, Davidson agreed to take off.

“Fine, I’ll go, but you haven’t seen the last of ... Who am I playing again?” he said, referring to a recent episode of “Jeopardy!” during which none of the contestants were able to answer: “This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019.”

“Michael Avocado!” Davidson declared after he was reminded of who he was playing.

Avenatti changed his Twitter bio to read: Also known as “Avocado.”