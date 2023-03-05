Michael B. Jordan Thinks This Hollywood Star Should Be 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Michael B. Jordan doesn’t mind sharing the mantle for “Sexiest Man Alive” — and he knows just which Hollywood star should take on the honor next.

“I’m volunteering my man Jonathan Majors for the next Sexiest Man Alive,” he said on the “Sherri” show last week, hyping up his “Creed III” co-star.

In the third installment of the sports drama franchise, Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed squares off in the ring against Majors’ Damian Anderson, a former childhood friend and fellow boxer.

“I think it’s got to be Jonathan,” the “Black Panther” star said, affirming his top pick during Wednesday’s show. “It’s got to be.”

Earlier last week, Jordan — who was previously named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 — went viral for making the internet thirsty yet again after stripping down for Calvin Klein’s highly anticipated Spring 2023 campaign ahead of the “Creed III” premiere.

However, he wasn’t the only star to send fans into a frenzy with his chiseled physique.

In an equally swoon-worthy cover shoot for Ebony magazine last month, Majors also went viral, showing off his ripped biceps and abs in a stylish photo shoot inspired by the hit anime show “One Piece.”

Gushing about his fellow Marvel star being his “best buddy” while speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premiere last month, Majors got candid about their dedication to “support each other on a day to day.”

In 2018, Jordan starred as the supervillain Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther,” while Majors recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the franchise’s latest nemesis, Kang the Conqueror.

Majors first made his MCU debut in 2021’s Disney+ series “Loki” and also takes the lead in the third Ant-Man movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” He’s set to appear in the upcoming Avengers movie “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” scheduled to debut May 2, 2025.

As for what’s next for Jordan and Majors, the pals said they are planning to make more films together.

In a conversation with The New York Times that was published Friday, the duo shared their plan to partner together on future projects, pointing to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino’s Hollywood partnership as inspiration.

Academy Award winners De Niro and Pacino famously collaborated on films such as “The Godfather: Part II,” “Heat,” “The Irishman” and “Righteous Kill.”

“We’re excited about that, and I have those conversations with him. Acting is such a solo journey, where you’re fighting for your place on that call sheet for such a long time. So when you’ve got somebody that doesn’t care as much about that stuff, it’s like, ‘Let’s go. How much damage can we do together?’” Jordan shared.

“All of it,” Majors quipped in response.