Michael B. Jordan Reflects On 'Still Dealing With' Losing Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan recently shared what it’s been like mourning the death of his “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, saying that he’s “still processing” the loss.

Jordan, whose new movie “Without Remorse” premiered on Amazon Prime on April 30, told host Willie Geist on “Sunday Today” that Boseman’s death was a tragic loss. The actor died of cancer in August at age 43.

“He’s a special person, it’s a tragic loss for all of us ... for me, our community, we’re still dealing with it, I think we’re still processing,” Jordan said. “His legacy that he left behind, the impact that he’s made on so many people around the world, his family, he lives forever.”

Elsewhere in his interview on “Sunday Today,” Jordan reflected on how the actors’ careers were intertwined in the early 2000s when Jordan replaced Boseman as Reggie on ABC’s then-daytime hit, “All My Children.”

He said that acting opposite Boseman years later by playing Erik Killmonger, the antagonist of Boseman’s Black Panther, was a time in his life he would never forget. “Black Panther” was released in 2018, picking up three Oscars the following year.

Boseman received wide praise this past awards season for his performance as trumpet player Levee Green in the adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The role earned Boseman a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars and posthumous awards at ceremonies including the Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. He made history, becoming the first person to earn four SAG Award nominations in a single year.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was released on Netflix in November. It was Boseman’s final film performance.