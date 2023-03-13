Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors Subtly Comfort Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss

The “Creed III” co-stars gave a shoutout to Bassett while onstage presenting the award for Best Cinematography at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Bassett had lost the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award to Jamie Lee Curtis moments before.

Advertisement

“Hey, Auntie,” Jordan said to his “Black Panther” co-star seated in the audience.

“We love you,” Majors followed up.

The brief but touching moment resonated with many fans on social media who expressed their disappointment that Bassett didn’t win the award for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Curtis won the prize for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors praise Angela Bassett after her Supporting Actress #Oscars loss: "Hi, auntie. We love you." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/5YwcBzWM1Q — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

People on Twitter pointed out that Jordan and Majors’ subtle remarks were a powerful display of love, support and solidarity.

Some real gs.



Those few words = a whole conversation understood by many of us. What's understood doesn't always need to be explained. — Nadine White. (@Nadine_Writes) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

Michael B Jordan to Angela Bassett: Hey Auntie. 🥺



Jonathan Majors to Angela Bassett:

WE love you



IM CRYING#AcademyAwards #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MZjoxmBtvN — raveen marie 🏾 (@xoraveen) March 13, 2023

love that michael b jordan sent angela bassett love from the stage — alex medina (@mrmedina) March 13, 2023

Hi Aunty…

That unspoken thing…we all understand. Thk you michael b jordan & Jonathan Majors…#AngelaBassett #Oscar 🤨 pic.twitter.com/AVLj3B38gj — Abesi 🇿🇲 (@AbesiPR) March 13, 2023

Bassett, who made history becoming the first actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to score an acting Oscar nom, was a favorite to win the award at this year’s ceremony.

The actor was famously snubbed when she was nominated for Best Actress for her memorable portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Advertisement