Michael B. Jordan Shares What Inspired Him To Rent Out An Aquarium For Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan revealed he was inspired to rent out an aquarium for Lori Harvey earlier this year because he was essentially overflowing with romantic ideas.

In clips teasing his appearance on a “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” episode set to be released Monday, Jordan said he came up with the idea for the lavish Valentine’s Day celebration because he “had a lot of pent-up romance.”

Jordan rented out the aquarium so he and Harvey could have a private tour and dinner from the Japanese restaurant Nobu.

“I wasn’t able to do a lot of those things in the past. ... It was fun,” the actor told Hill, adding that he had to get creative because a lot of establishments were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also joked that he has to “figure out next year” after planning such a grand celebration.

Michael B Jordan played NO GAMES for Valentine’s Day this year & rented out the aquarium for his boo Lori Harvey 👏🏽❤️👀 pic.twitter.com/Em67WVKkJZ — Power 106 (@Power106LA) February 15, 2021

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January, after being spotted spending the holidays together.

Jordan, who hasn’t typically posted about his love life in the past, gushed about Harvey during an interview with People in March and said he was “extremely happy.”

On Monday, the actor posted a video of him and Harvey on a beach at sunset.

“Best feeling in the world...” he captioned that post.