What's Hot

Christina Applegate Says This Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show As An Actor'

Desi Lydic Bursts Fox News’ Balloon Freakout With A Brutal Parody

Haunting New Titanic Footage Shows Where The Iceberg Was First Spotted

The Hidden Fees Joe Biden Wants To Eliminate Hit The Poor The Hardest

George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next

Debate Over Hunter Biden's Nudes Now Part Of The Congressional Record

Marjorie Taylor Greene Becomes Meme Of The Night For All The Wrong Reasons

Political Strategist Stings GOP Leadership With 'Mean Girls' Comparison

Biden's State Of The Union Speech Shows This Isn't Your Father's Democratic Party

People Are Loving 1 Man In The Crowd During LeBron James' History-Making Shot

Kevin McCarthy Repeatedly Shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene During State Of The Union Speech

Democrats Win Control Of Pennsylvania House, End GOP Rule

EntertainmentCelebrity Couplesmichael b jordanlori harvey

Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About How He Dealt With Lori Harvey Breakup

The couple were together for roughly a year and a half.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Michael B. Jordan is opening up about his public breakup with Lori Harvey.

The actor told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King on Wednesday that his busy work schedule helped him cope with the dissolution of his relationship with the model.

“I think for me it’s just I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in what’s for you is for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it any energy and kind of move from that ... it was an experience for me to grow, you know, and learn.“

“I’m in my light right now, this is my Jordan year, I mean that ... this is my year,” he added.

Reports that Harvey and Jordan had broken up were confirmed in June 2022 when Harvey’s dad, TV host and author Steve Harvey, confirmed their breakup on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

The couple first went public with their relationship on Instagram in January 2021. Prior to his relationship with Harvey, Jordan had previously been private about his love life.

The actor had poked fun at his high-profile breakup during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue last month.

Jordan said that while people often boost their workout regimens after a breakup, he was already in tiptop shape for his role in the upcoming film “Creed III,” where he makes his directorial debut.

He joked that he instead decided to learn another language, and said in Spanish that he was on Raya, a membership-based dating app.

“Estoy en Raya,” he said.

When King asked Jordan about his status on the dating app on “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday, Jordan said that he was joking about using the app — perhaps to the disappointment of some of his fans.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community