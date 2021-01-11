Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Are Instagram Official, And Fans Are In Their Feelings

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are social media’s hottest new couple to discuss.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official this weekend, posting images of each other on their respective pages on Sunday.

People’s 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive” shared a sultry snapshot of himself and Steve Harvey’s daughter with no caption, racking up millions of likes in just a few hours.

Just moments later, Harvey shared a post featuring a few Polaroids of herself and Jordan with plenty of smiles.

The pair was spotted spending the holidays together in both Salt Lake City, Utah, in December as well as Atlanta, Georgia, where Harvey’s family lives, in November.

In response to the news ― and the fact that Jordan doesn’t usually post who he’s romantically involved with on social media ― fans went wild and shared all sorts of feelings about the budding romance:

michael b jordan if u ain’t wanna be w me no more then u could’ve just said dat — ❤️ (@jxda_) January 11, 2021

Me seeing Michael B Jordan cuffing Lori instead of me 🤣😭😒: pic.twitter.com/C5FElzz4tb — Johnny (2x4) (@TheNerdyEsq) January 11, 2021

i'm upset & happy at the same time 🥺😍 Lori Harvey done bagged Michael B Jordan. pic.twitter.com/zDUXMn4L2d — spicebae. (@spicebae_) January 11, 2021

michael b jordan and lori harvey are official...I CANT RN 😭 pic.twitter.com/KAYTbLQ0Fs — emily 🌝🤍 (@emskizzlemonkey) January 11, 2021

My sister Lori Harvey is the GOAT. Michael B. Jordan? pic.twitter.com/6WtmirZVnD — Perfectwurk (@perfectwurk) January 11, 2021

I’m not going to lie these Lori and Michael b Jordan posts cute af 😭 — chapiana (@LaG__) January 11, 2021

