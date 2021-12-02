Michael B. Jordan Says He 'Finally Found What Love Was' With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is not shying away from (adorably) sharing his love for his girlfriend, model Lori Harvey, with the public.

The actor discussed his love life and how it impacts the roles he chooses, in a profile for The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’” he said. “But I finally found what love was.”

Of course, Jordan was referring to Harvey, whom he began dating one year ago.

Elsewhere in the profile, the “Without Remorse” actor — who had been private about his dating life in the past — explained that he decided to go public with his relationship with Harvey because “the situation for me was real enough” to share.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,” he said. “I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.”

He later continued, “Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey spotted together on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles, California. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Jordan and Harvey each celebrated their one-year anniversary last month, by sharing a number of photos of them together on their Instagram Stories.

“It’s been a year crazy!!” Jordan captioned one of his posts.

Last week, Harvey posted a collage of photos on Instagram of the two spending Thanksgiving together with family.

“Extremely thankful,” she wrote in the post’s caption.