Michael B. Jordan Hugs Steve Harvey In Sweet Moment 1 Year After Lori Harvey Breakup

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are photographed on Aug. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey recently shared a sweet moment together in public, one year after Jordan’s breakup with the “Family Feud” host’s daughter Lori Harvey.

The “Creed” actor was captured hugging Steve Harvey at a preseason NBA game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in a video posted by the league Thursday on Instagram.

In the clip, Jordan and Steve Harvey share a laugh as they embrace each other, before the two appear to exchange words.

Jordan and Lori Harvey had first made their relationship public on social media in January 2021 following gossip about a possible romance. The two often discussed their relationship and love for each other in the months that followed.

Jordan and Lori Harvey are seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Steve Harvey had also commented on their relationship in the past.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March 2021, he described Jordan as “a good guy” and “one of the nicest guys.” He later added that he hoped the pair would last.

But rumors began swirling that the actor and the model had called it quits the next year. Steve Harvey confirmed the breakup in June 2022, saying on an episode of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” that he was “Team Lori, 1,000%.”

Jordan publicly discussed the split in February 2023, telling “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King that he was “a firm believer in what’s for you is for you.”

“It was an experience for me to grow, you know, and learn,” he added.

Lori Harvey has since gone public with a new relationship, this one with Damson Idris.

She shared a celebratory birthday tribute to the “Snowfall” actor last month.