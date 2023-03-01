Michael B. Jordan Reveals He Apologized To His Mom Over Sexy Viral Underwear Ad

Michael B. Jordan’s underwear ad was so steamy that he felt compelled to apologize to his mom in advance over the viral snapshots.

The “Creed III” star and director opened up about landing a partnership with Calvin Klein and why he gave his mom a premature apology before the risqué photos hit the internet.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here,’” he told Entertainment Tonight about his sultry campaign with the iconic brand during his film’s premiere Monday.

He added, “My business all out in the streets — literally.”

Shot by famous photographers Mert & Marcus, fans quickly flooded the comments section under the photos on Instagram with loads of thirsty appreciation over the 36-year-old star’s ripped physique.

“Babe, I’m a little bit jealous, please delete,” one fan quipped.

Another joked, “I would only buy these [boxers] if Micheal is included.”

“Dear Jesus and Calvin Klein, Thank you. Amen,” another fan wrote.

Elsewhere in the interview, the PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive alum gushed about his cast members reaching success in their careers. He also dished out praise for his co-star Jonathon Majors’ recent equally swoon-worthy cover shoot for Ebony magazine.

“This was, like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great,” Jordan said of the epic campaign’s release aligning with the opening of his “Creed III” directorial debut.

“And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time,” he said.

In the third installment of the sports drama franchise, Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed squares off in the ring against Majors’ Damian Anderson, a former childhood friend and fellow boxer.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Mila Davis-Kent.