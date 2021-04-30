Michael B. Jordan On Why People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title Is 'A Gift And A Curse'

Michael B. Jordan’s title as People magazine’s 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive” might have prompted some swooning from fans, but it also sparked a good dose of jokes from the actor’s friends.

The “Without Remorse” star playfully told host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday that his close pals haven’t let him off the hook since he was given the title.

“It’s a gift and curse,” Jordan said. “People don’t tell you that you instantly have a target on your back. All my boys, in every group chat ... just constantly roasting me.”

Jordan said his friends tease him about his every move — joking, for example, that he “eats like the sexiest man alive,” among other quips.

But Jordan had anticipated that the jokes would be rolling in.

Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One' https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs — People (@people) November 18, 2020

The actor told People after his title was announced last year that he was prepared to get the “most grief” from his guy friends.

“The group chat is going to go crazy when this comes out. I mean, the jokes aren’t going to stop,” he said at the time. “It’s going to be entertaining, trust me.”

Earlier this month, Jordan, who typically has not spoken publicly about his love life, shared with People that his model girlfriend, Lori Harvey, made him “extremely happy.”

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said.