People Are Thirsty AF For Michael B. Jordan's Super Bowl Ad

Michael B. Jordan is the star of the thirstiest commercial of 2021 thus far and fans cannot get enough of it.

The “Black Panther” actor, crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020, is sultry and partially shirtless in Amazon’s ad for Sunday’s Super Bowl promoting the new design of its Alexa devices. The ad aims to highlight the sleek orb shape of the new gadgets, but Jordan soaked up a lot of the attention.

The ad begins with someone who looks like an office worker staring excitedly at the new device and saying: “It’s just flawless, I mean, I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside.”

As she says that last part, she casts her eyes outside a window to a passing bus plastered with advertising for a movie ― featuring Jordan. Her imagination takes off, and we see a fantasy sequence of what it would be like if Alexa was actually Michael B. Jordan and could do things like, say, turn on your sprinklers or add bath oils to the shopping list.

Jordan voicing Alexa and just generally appearing as his hunky self had Twitter feeling hot and heavy, as people couldn’t help but express the feelings that the actor (and, OK, sure, the commercial) made them feel:

Me: I wouldn’t trust Amazon/Alexa for shit.



Amazon: Alexa is now Michael B Jordan shaped



Me: I, for one, welcome my Amazon overlord https://t.co/uE4XExWJzs — ELI✌🏼 (@slowhands_kllr) February 2, 2021

Michael B. Jordan in the new Alexa's Body Amazon Big Game spot and suddenly I'm like: "Alexa, please f*ck me up" pic.twitter.com/WZ0o33wsWj — francis skywalker (@ezrasqueer) February 2, 2021

Nah that Michael B. Jordan Alexa commercial got me weak 😂😂😂😂 — PROTECT BLACK WOMEN ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🖤🤎 (@kiannadelores) February 2, 2021

Michael b Jordan super bowl commercial ad. He is so sexy. pic.twitter.com/bxdG0wU6T9 — minaj nick (@minajnicky23456) February 2, 2021

That Michael B Jordan Alexa commercial is HOT 🥵! — Kay ✨ (@kaytheGAWDess_) February 2, 2021

Alexa is Michael B Jordan 😍. I actually might get it when it’s out. 🤣 — PG-14 ♑️ (@Pg14Savage) February 2, 2021