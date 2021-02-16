Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day With Lori Harvey Was Absolutely Epic

Michael B. Jordan follows a creed of superromancing.
For Valentine’s Day, the actor rented out an aquarium to wine and dine girlfriend Lori Harvey in a water wonderland documented by the model on her Instagram stories Monday.
“My baby rented ... the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Harvey wrote with a video of the sea-life water tunnel with flowers and candles, below.
The two shared a fancy seafood dinner from Nobu. Harvey also showed off a stuffed turtle she got from Jordan because “Turtle” is his nickname for her, People noted.
The “Creed” and “Black Panther” star pulled out all the stops for Harvey, a model who’s the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey.
Video shows the evening ending at a luxury suite with an awaiting bubble bath ...
and bed covered in rose petals.
Jordan is People magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, so should we have expected anything less than than this mega-grand Valentine’s gesture?
Elsewhere, the annual lover’s holiday produced a spectrum of heartwarming moments from celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s comedy, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s foot-romancing, and Joe and Jill Biden’s mush.
Melania Trump didn’t mention Donald Trump in her Valentine’s Day Twitter posts ― not so heartwarming.