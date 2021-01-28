Michael B. Jordan Confirms He'd Be Up For A Return In 'Black Panther 2'

“That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons,” the actor said, reflecting on the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the 2018 film. “[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating.”

He continued, “But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

Obviously, this is exciting news for “Black Panther” fans, though Marvel would have to address the fact that, you know, Killmonger died in the first film.

After all, he seems fairly, reasonably dead.

In an interview with HuffPost in 2018, “Black Panther” producer Nate Moore talked about Killmonger being reunited with his ancestry during a wide shot of his “final moment” in Wakanda.

“We thought that was really interesting. Wakanda is a beautiful place and for him to be at rest there was sort of fitting, even though he is the villain. Even though his message was wrong, it is time for him to be at rest,” Moore said.

For now, it’s just a rumor that Jordan would return. But if anyone can overcome death, it’s definitely this guy.