Michael B. Jordan Has Charming Reaction To Zendaya Rocking The Same Suit

Michael B. Jordan isn’t afraid to own up when he’s been shown up.

“Euphoria” star Zendaya hit the red carpet for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week on Friday night, wearing the same grey Berluti suit Jordan wore to Vanity Fair’s Oscars party earlier in the year ― and people online were all for it.

Jordan humbly conceded defeat on Sunday, commenting “@zendaya hands down no contest” on a “who wore it better” post by The Shade Room.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach posted a picture of the two looks side by side and asked the internet to decide:

Here’s what people had to say:

The fact that the "who wore it best" bullshit is finally able to transcend gender is making me emotional. Anyway, the answer is obviously Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/u6JXALmZse — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 8, 2019

zendaya proving that women do it better pic.twitter.com/uvwVzn7Mj3 — alex (@caroldenvrs) September 8, 2019

the entire world has agreed that Michael B Jordan is fine as hell so HOW did Zendaya come out here and out-dress him. how. pic.twitter.com/Kdk9KcRc7z — Julia (@tomhollwho) September 7, 2019

Zendaya rlly made Micheal b. Jordan look average... if this isn’t the most powerful bitch i ever did see😨 https://t.co/LBrScF3FPb — nicole👼🏻 (@niicoleekellyy) September 8, 2019

zendaya can wear a suit better than any man pic.twitter.com/LtlwfdCUUL — h (@heathervliet) September 7, 2019

sex is good and all but have you seen zendaya in a suit pic.twitter.com/XCqHXOPlNK — ًlol (@EVILSPETER) September 8, 2019

Zendaya said nah lemme show you. I STANNNNNNN 😭 pic.twitter.com/e5ywqP1DCD — ur fat friend (@blackfatfemme) September 8, 2019

who allowed zendaya to look this good? pic.twitter.com/e764lC2HVw — elena 𖤍 (@antwaspp) September 8, 2019