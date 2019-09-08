CELEBRITY

Michael B. Jordan Has Charming Reaction To Zendaya Rocking The Same Suit

Zendaya strutted the red carpet at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in a grey Berluti suit, the same suit the "Black Panther" star wore earlier this year.

Michael B. Jordan isn’t afraid to own up when he’s been shown up.

“Euphoria” star Zendaya hit the red carpet for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week on Friday night, wearing the same grey Berluti suit Jordan wore to Vanity Fair’s Oscars party earlier in the year ― and people online were all for it.

Jordan humbly conceded defeat on Sunday, commenting “@zendaya hands down no contest” on a “who wore it better” post by The Shade Room.

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach posted a picture of the two looks side by side and asked the internet to decide:

Here’s what people had to say:

Trends Reporter
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Zendaya Michael B. Jordan Black Panther
CONVERSATIONS