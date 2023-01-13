What's Hot

Michael Bay Faces Charges For Killing Of Pigeon On Set Of '6 Underground'

The action film director vehemently denied that the pigeon or any animal was harmed.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Director Michael Bay has been charged in the killing of a pigeon on the Italian set of his 2019 Netflix movie “6 Underground,” TheWrap reported Thursday.

A homing pigeon died during the 2018 shoot, authorities said.

“I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist,” Bay told the show business website. “No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I’ve worked on in the past 30 years.”

Authorities allege the pigeon was killed by a dolly as a scene was shot in Rome, TMZ reported. A person on the set snapped a photo of the dead bird and informed officials. Pigeons reportedly receive special protections in Italy.

Michael Bay takes a selfie with fans at the world premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" in South Korea in 2019.
Michael Bay takes a selfie with fans at the world premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" in South Korea in 2019.
Christopher Jue via Getty Images

Bay, known for action films such as “Transformers” and “Armageddon,” told TheWrap that witnesses and safety officers can debunk the photo, “which gives a false story.”

He declined to offer specifics, but promised to prevail in court. He said he could have paid a small fine to resolve the matter, but that would have amounted to a false admission of guilt, The Wrap reported.

“6 Underground” starred Ryan Reynolds as a billionaire who leads a group of mercenaries to depose a tyrant.

