NBC News presidential historian and author Michael Beschloss on Sunday warned a second Donald Trump administration would be a “presidential dictatorship.”

Earlier this month, a New York Times article said Trump would, if he won the 2024 election, look at seizing presidential authority “over every part of the federal government that now operates, by either law or tradition, with any measure of independence from political interference by the White House.”

“This is something that we have never seen before ever in American history,” Beschloss told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “This is a presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who’s actually telling us outright.”

Trump appeared to be taking a page out of the European dictator playbook, he added, noting how Italy’s Benito Mussolini and Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler also revealed their plans to obtain sweeping powers before they took office.

“God knows what’s in his (Trump’s) mind that he’s not telling us,” Beschloss said.