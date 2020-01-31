DNC Shifts Debate Qualifications, In A Boost For Michael Bloomberg

The Democratic National Committee is no longer requiring presidential candidates to show grassroots support in order to qualify for debates, meaning that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg may soon be on stage.

The DNC on Friday unveiled its qualification criteria for the ninth Democratic presidential debate on Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, and announced it was doing away with the previous donor thresholds.

“We are thrilled that voters could soon have the chance to see Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage, hear his vision for the country, and see why he is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump and bring our country together,” the Bloomberg campaign said in a statement. “Mike has run for office three times and never taken a dime from special interests, allowing him to act independently, on the merits, without having to do what donors expect. He is proud to be doing the same with this campaign.”

However, the announcement received immediate blowback from many Democrats who charged the DNC with granting Bloomberg a favor.

“To now change the rules in the middle of the game to accommodate Mike Bloomberg, who is trying to buy his way into the Democratic nomination, is wrong,” Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser on the Bernie Sanders campaign, said in a statement to HuffPost. “That’s the definition of a rigged system where the rich can buy their way in.”

Bloomberg, a billionaire, has been a generous Democratic Party donor in recent years. He donated $95 million to super PACs benefitting Democrats in the 2018 cycle, and another $325,000 to the DNC in 2019.

The donor threshold has not been easy for some candidates to meet. Before they dropped out, both former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) struggled with the requirement and did not qualify for some debates.

Addisu Demissie, who was Booker’s campaign manager, reacted to the DNC’s news with this tweet:

The DNC argued that the donor threshold was no longer necessary, since it will be possible to gauge grassroots support through votes cast after Iowa and New Hampshire.

To make it on the debate stage, candidates will either have had to secure at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention in either the Iowa caucuses or New Hampshire primary, or meet a polling threshold. That threshold is significantly higher than past debates; candidates will either need to receive 10% or more support in at least four polls, or 12% or more support in two polls from South Carolina or Nevada.