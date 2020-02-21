Michael Bloomberg Has A Communism Problem

Bloomberg: China is doing a lot. Yes, they’re still building a lot of coal-fired power plants.

PBS: And they’re still burning coal.

Bloomberg: Yes, they are, but they’re now moving plants away from the cities. The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China, and they listen to the public. When the public says I can’t breathe the air, Xi Jinping is not a dictator; he has to satisfy his constituents or he’s not going to survive.

PBS: He’s not a dictator?

Bloomberg: No, he has a constituency to answer to.

PBS: He doesn’t have a vote. He doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters.

Bloomberg: If his advisers gave him —

PBS: Is the check on him just a revolution?

Bloomberg: You’re not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people.