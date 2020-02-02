Bloomberg Campaign Tears Into ‘Lying’ Trump After His Bizarre Rant About Boxes

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign called President Donald Trump a “pathological liar” on Sunday after he mocked the former New York City mayor’s height and accused him of asking for a box to stand on during an upcoming Democratic presidential debate.

“The president is lying,” Julie Wood, a spokeswoman for Bloomberg’s campaign, said in a statement to HuffPost. “He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

In an eyebrow-raising clip of his most recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump claims that “short” Bloomberg ― who is 5-foot-7, according to his campaign ― unfairly will get to stand on a box during the debate. More of the interview is set to air on Fox News at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on,” the president told Hannity. “It’s OK, there’s nothing wrong ― you could be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really, does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

Wood told HuffPost on Sunday that Trump “completely made up” the claim.

In a series of tweets early Sunday, Trump, who is reportedly 6 feet, 3 inches tall, repeatedly referred to Bloomberg as “Mini Mike” and accused him of being “part of the Fake News.”

“Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates,” the president tweeted without evidence. “This is sometimes done, but really not fair!”

Asked for comment, Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany referred HuffPost to a tweet she posted earlier Sunday.

“Someone seems defensive,” McEnany tweeted in response to the Bloomberg campaign’s statement calling Trump a “pathological liar.” “P.S. Mini Mike, you’ll never be as tough as @RealDonaldTrump. Nice try!”

McEnany did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how Trump’s campaign sees tweets mocking someone about their height as aligning with first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign against cyberbullying.

The Trump and Bloomberg campaigns have each spent $11 million for 60-second ads that will air during the Super Bowl, reported The New York Times.

The Bloomberg ad, which features an emotional story told by the mother of a young man killed by gun violence, calls for stricter gun control legislation. Trump’s ad boasts about low unemployment and shows images from his rallies.