Twitter Critics Mock Bloomberg's 'Open Office' Vision For White House East Room

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Monday detailed his vision for a transformation of the East Room of the White House into an egalitarian open office plan if he wins the presidency. Of course, he’d maintain the Oval Office, but during brainstorming sessions, he would “sit with our team” in an “open office plan” in the East Room, he tweeted.

In a clear dig at President Donald Trump, Bloomberg also noted he would use the Oval Office for some “official functions — never for tweeting.” The “rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team.” He illustrated his vision with a photo featuring him in the City Hall staff “bullpen” when he was mayor of New York City.

Twitter critics choked on his vision. Many thought the idea was just “dumb” and a waste of thought and money. Others hated what one called the “hell hole” of open offices — and observed that such an arrangement would be a security nightmare.

They also pointed out that the Michael-come-lately presidential candidate’s intention to roll up his shirt sleeves with his White House aides won’t convince them that he’s anything other than a billionaire businessman.

Bloomberg’s tweet also triggered a bunch of wacky ideas for the East Room, from transforming it into a roller rink to building a dog library.

Just what we need, another "run the country like a business" president



The one we have is doing such great things for us — Double-Edged Sword Lesbian (@sextoyspolitics) December 31, 2019

This is ridiculous. I want a president. Not shark tank, government edition. So tired of oligarchy masquerading as a savior billionaire... — NDC🐝🌅🐝🌊 (@roscoe_p_ny) December 31, 2019

Bloomberg about to turn the East Room into a trading floor for White House Capital Management https://t.co/n0QxDcAh8i — litquidity (@litcapital) December 31, 2019

Since Mike Bloomberg has a few hundred million $ to spare, maybe he can scrap the whole East Room remodel plan (Open Space office- really?) and, I dunno, fix Flint MI's water supply, or donate to DEM Senate candidates, or make an actual difference rather than fuel his ego project — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) December 31, 2019

Yeah, open-office plans. AKA "cattle stalls".



That working arrangement would rank in popularity somewhere between heartburn and terrorism.



America doesn't need another bored billionaire who thinks the presidency would be a fun hobby. — Steve F. (@backyardsage) December 31, 2019

What fresh hell is this? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) December 30, 2019

1. Open plan offices don't have any level of privacy, so this is functionally impossible for any kind of classified, security clearance-level work.



2. Open plan offices are statistically proven to be less productive! They eviscerate focus and don't actually foster collaboration. — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) December 31, 2019

As president, I'll turn the East Room into a library for dogs, where I'll sit and contemplate great legal issues.



I'll use the Oval Office for some official functions, but the rest of the time I'll be where a leader should be: drafting law review articles with loyal canines. pic.twitter.com/Ap364OX66L — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 31, 2019

I will NEVER vote for anyone insane enough to want to implement the hell holes that are open office plans. They are productivity sinkholes filled with weeping souls. This isn't an app startup, it's the executive branch of government. pic.twitter.com/a4gKs5w0us — Cosmichomicide (@Cosmichomicide) December 30, 2019

It's so charming when plutocrats daydream. Like watching a snake examine a bird nest.

P.S. Open offices blow. — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) December 30, 2019

Stop trying to buy the presidency. You and your vanity project are hurting our democracy. Shame on you! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 30, 2019

Jesus, this looks like a bullpen. Just buy FoxNews already and save us the lean management techniques. — Brienne of Snark 🏳️‍🌈🐶 (@BrienneOfSnark_) December 30, 2019

Lol aw guys look he really thinks he's going to be president — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) December 31, 2019

The government is not a for profit business and should not be run like one.

This is why millionaires and billionaires should not be running the government. — Anne McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) December 31, 2019

The only people I've met who like open-office plans happen to have their own private office. — Sedary Raymaker (@SedaryRaymaker) December 30, 2019

As president, I'll turn the East Room into an exact replica of The Babylon from 'Scarface.' pic.twitter.com/obrnGsfuxQ — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) December 31, 2019