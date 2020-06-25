Michael Bolton Trolls John Bolton By Singing Hilariously Fake Book Excerpts

Singer Michael Bolton is crooning a new tune.

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team got the soft-rock icon to sing supposed passages from The Room Where it Happened, former national security advisor John Bolton’s book about President Donald Trump.

And they even threw in a few bonus chapters in this audiobook parody:

Michael Bolton also took part in an unusual Bolton cover act on the “Late Show” in 2018, when he sang some of the infamous hawk’s comments about war: