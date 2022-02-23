Michael Bublé Confirms Wife Luisana Lopilato Is Pregnant With 4th Child In New Video

2022 is shaping up to be a year of both personal and professional milestones for Michael Bublé.

On Tuesday, the Canadian crooner unveiled the music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You,” which co-stars his wife, Luisana Lopilato. Together, the pair recreate romantic sequences from some of Hollywood’s most beloved films, including “The Princess Bride,” “Titanic” and “Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind.” There’s even a nod to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film with the appearance of a red scarf.

But the most memorable (and buzzed-about) moment comes at the video’s conclusion, as Lopilato reveals that she is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Catch the “I’ll Never Not Love You” video below.

A four-time Grammy winner, Bublé confirmed the baby news in an “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” interview that aired Tuesday. “This will be the first time that I actually say these words,” he said, “but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting.”

Bublé and Lopilato, who have been married since 2011, already share three children ― Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3. In his chat with Seacrest, Bublé said he wouldn’t mind expanding his family even further, and noted, “My wife is probably happy, but I would love to have as many as she would let me have.”

The news comes as Bublé is gearing up to release his 11th album, “Higher.” Due out March 25, the record features a duet with Willie Nelson and a cover of “My Valentine” by Paul McCartney, who is also listed as a producer.

Speaking to American Songwriter last month, Bublé said he had “never been more excited after completing an album” before.