“Yesterday was a huge day. [Noah] made his first caca in the toilet. I know it sounds crazy to say that, but if it’s your kid, it’s like an Academy Award.”

“You know, Noah’s 2 and I already miss him when he was a baby. We love that part so much that how can we not want to have that again? And again, and again … I’m saying that now, let’s see what I say after two.”

“It’s very tough. There’s talk so much about how women are forced to try to find balance in their professional life and their family life, and the truth is, it’s not said enough about men: Men have the same issue. I know I do. I’m really lucky that my wife and I have decided to try and support each other in that way, and as we speak, I’m [working], but I fly back Sunday, and right now my wife is making a movie. I’ll fly back, and for the three weeks that she’s making a movie, I’m the babysitter, I’m Mr. Mom or whatever you call it. So it allows us both to be fulfilled within our professional lives, but at the same time, we feel like we haven’t lost control of the balance. At the end of the day, what defines us is the fact that we are parents, that we’re brothers and sisters and mom and dads and sons and daughters — not what we do. I wish it wasn’t a struggle, but it is a struggle to find a balance. I’ll never find it perfectly, but I will do my damnedest to find it as best I can.”

On Preparing His Son For A New Brother

“We just talk to him a lot about it [and] he sort of gets it. We bought him a little baby doll so that he would understand that he’s gonna have to help take care of his bother. That’s ‘Noah’s baby,’ and he grabbed it by its feet and smashed it and poked its eyes, so we’re not sure about that.”

On Noah’s Cancer Battle

“I’ve been to hell. I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much. It’s my boy. He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

On Perspective

“Family is what matters. The health of my children is No.1. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith ― all of it is easily No. 1. I live with a perspective that I just didn’t have before and it allows me to have no fear. Perspective has allowed me to rekindle my love of music. When I went through Noah’s cancer from the first moment there was a snap. I remember sitting in the hospital room thinking, ‘I was worried about any of that shit? I was worried about record sales or a meme or what some a–hole said about me?’ In a second it had gotten so clear.” On Choosing His Daughter’s Name “I picked it. It’s the second time I had come up with the name. I was going through the list of names, and I went ‘Oh, you know what, babe? Vida! I mean, what says it better than life, you know?’ What a miracle this kid is.”

On Being Present