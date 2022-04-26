Michael Caine Goes Viral With 11-Minute Return To Twitter

Movie star Michael Caine returned to Twitter following a four-month hiatus on Monday. And the British screen icon went viral — not for what he wrote, but more for what he didn’t.
“Hello!” Caine wrote in his first post:
Then, just 11 minutes later, he signed off for the night with: “Good Night My Sweet Ones.”
The messages came on the same day Twitter agreed to billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform.
Caine fans had all kinds of theories about what the Oscar-winning actor’s return to Twitter might mean: